DC Is Brought to Life at Six Flags Magic Mountain DC Heroes and Villains Fest

2025 has been a good year for pop culture fans with theme parks bringing fandom events to them including Universal Studios Fan Fest Nights and Disneyland’s After Dark series with Star Wars Nite. Six Flags Magic Mountain is joining in the fun with DC Heroes and Villains Fest, a festival inside the theme park that brings your favorite superheroes to life.

What can fans anticipate at the DC Heroes and Villains Fest? Activities include watching the parade, eating DC-inspired food, interacting with your favorite DC characters, and watching fun shows with dancing and DC heroes and villains duking it out. In addition, guests can go on rides, including the many DC rides such as Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, Batman: The Ride, Lex Luthor and more.

Shows

On the left side near the entrance of the DC Universe-themed area, there is a sign with the times of the shows. You can also check the Six Flags Magic Mountain app for the times. It can be tricky to navigate the app, but make sure you stay on the app and not click on links that lead you to the website, since the actual app has the showtime at the time of this writing.

Credit: Nerd Reactor

The event kicks off with the parade as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman wave to fans on a float with dancers nearby moving to the DC Heroes and Villains Fest theme. The parade ends at the DC Universe theme area on the DC Universe stage for DC Heroes Bash Cavalcade and Opening Ceremony. I recommend fans check out the opening show on the stage as we get to see Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman dealing with the Joker and a mystery villain.

Throughout the evening, there are different villainess shows featuring Catwoman and Harley Quinn. Catwoman’s Purrr-petrators-A-Go-Go showcases her dancers with a retro musical performance. Harley Quinn & The Hyenas dance to popular songs.

To keep the festivities going, there’s the Joker’s Dance Party with MC Hi-Jinx on the ones and twos. To get the guests engaged, Poison Ivy’s and Joker’s dancers roam around the area. The Clown Prince of Crime would sometime make an appearance.

The other highly recommended show is the closing act, Superhero Smackdown. Here, fans will get to see the conclusion of the event with the return of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as they deal with the Joker, Harley Quinn and their goons.

Meet the Heroes and Villains

Fans will get a chance to meet and interact with their heroes. The Joker and Harley Quinn can be seen near the DC Universe entrance, complete with a throne. Batman and Batgirl pose for fans near the Batman: The Ride. Wonder Woman and Superman await fans between the entrances of Batman: The Ride and Wonder Woman: Fight of Courage. Catwoman is also present with her whip across the stage.

Food and Drinks

The heroes have their own food booth with the menu including Knight Wingz (smoked wing over cilantro cabbage slaw), Kansas Farm Roasted Street Corn (spicy fire roasted corn riblets with lime aioli and cotija cheese), the Lighthouse Roll (shrimp salad on a buttery potato roll), and Hero in Training (Strawberry lemondade with pineapple and coconut).

Over on the villains’ booth, there is the Kapow! Pork (Char siu pork with white rice and toasted sesame seeds), Ha! Ha! Ha! Chicken with Clown Sauce (grilled chicken skewer with a tangy cucumber sauce and purple cabbage slaw), Fearless Meatless Meatballs (served with white rice and tzatziki sauce), and Villains in Training (dessert pear soda with cranberry).

The dessert booth has Zingbiffpow marshmallow treats, villain’s special spicy popcorn mix, the diabolically candied apple, and Save the Planet Dippin’ Dots.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s DC Heroes and Villains Fest runs on Fridays and Saturdays until July 26, 2025. Expect next year’s show to be even bigger!