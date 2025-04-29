Universal Fan Fest Nights: A Night of Fandom Magic

Universal Studios Hollywood debuted its first-ever Fan Fest Nights, and I have to say—it’s one of the most exciting steps forward for themed park events I’ve seen in a while. Unlike traditional maze-based or line-heavy experiences, Fan Fest Nights felt like stepping into an open-world game, where you could roam different franchises at your own pace, interact with characters, and stumble upon surprise experiences. Here’s a breakdown of everything I got to see and do:

UPPER LOT

One Piece

Universal’s take on One Piece was a real treat for fans of both the anime and the Netflix series. The actors cast as the Straw Hat gang looked and acted exactly like their Netflix counterparts, bringing that same energy to life. Sadly, there weren’t any full experiences here—just photo ops. It would’ve been incredible to have a mini adventure or challenge with the crew, but it was still fun for fans wanting that perfect picture.

Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed show was full of action and had fun energy. Watching Itadori, Fushiguro, Kugisaki, and Todo battle cursed beasts on a large screen with moving seats was a real highlight. You could tell the show was designed for 3D—there were so many moments where you could feel the imaginary impact flying toward you—but unfortunately, they didn’t hand out 3D glasses, which made the effects feel a little incomplete.

Star Trek: Red Alert

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you’ll love how Star Trek: Red Alert puts you right onto a starship. The production value was seriously impressive, from the bridge design to the uniforms. It felt less like watching a show and more like living inside an episode of Star Trek.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Even though the Wizarding World is already a fan favorite during regular park hours, Universal Fan Fest Nights added a few exclusive magical encounters. You could meet creatures like a Niffler, a baby dragon, or an Occamy, which was charming and surprisingly interactive. At the same time, the Hogwarts projection show was in full swing, and it was absolutely fantastic—one of the evening’s most polished and crowd-pleasing moments.

LOWER LOT

Dungeons & Dragons

Even if you’re unfamiliar with D&D lore, Dungeons & Dragons was a standout. The huge production value and light-hearted humor made it easy for newcomers to jump in. Also, the two characters leading the experience had great banter, and it felt like you were in the middle of a tabletop campaign brought to life. Seeing the Xanathar puppet (crafted by the Henson Puppet Workshop) up close was jaw-dropping.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World turned into a fun mini-game hunt for the night. They set up photo-op-style mini-challenges around the land, adding a bit of adventure to the usual experience. Yoshi eggs were hidden throughout the park. First, you had to find the nearby attendant, spot them, and point them out to earn an egg sticker for your collection.

The main access point for this event was through the Ice Cave area. Still, you couldn’t enter from that side—you had to go through the Ice Cave to participate. Once inside the Ice Cave, you could collect the final golden Yoshi egg sticker. As a reward, you must choose which Yoshi to meet—the pink Yoshi or the blue Yoshi—for a cute, exclusive meet-and-greet moment.

BACK LOT

Back to the Future

The Back to the Future experience was, without question, the marquee experience at Fan Fest Nights. Universal absolutely knocked it out of the park with this one. Instead of a traditional “watch the show” setup, you organically experienced the movie while wandering through Hill Valley, interacting with characters between scenes. Additionally, different actors rotated in for various retellings of the movie, which kept it fresh and exciting—you could watch it multiple times and never see the same show twice.

Walking the actual set of Hill Valley and standing in front of the iconic Clock Tower was surreal and gave me chills. Also, the open-world format here felt game-changing, setting a new gold standard for what nighttime theme park events could be. Honestly, I hope Universal carries this idea over to Halloween Horror Nights and other seasonal events—and forces the competition to step up, too.

