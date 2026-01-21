David Henrie on Faith, Family, and Finding Purpose

David Henrie is an actor known for his roles in Wizards of Waverly Place and How I Met Your Mother as the teenage son of the older Ted Mosby, voiced by Bob Saget. He can currently be seen in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+ and in a new travel show in Italy called Seeking Beauty.

Travel shows in Italy are aplenty, but with Seeking Beauty, it aims to capture the different cultures, including faith. Viewers get to explore with Henrie about the music, food, drinks, and art.

One of the emotional moments during Henrie’s trip was learning about Michelangelo’s third and final Pieta, the Rondanini Pieta. The unfinished marble sculpture is located in Milan’s Castello Sforzesco. It was carved when the artist was in his 80s, and it begs the question, “What is it all about?”

“You know, I think that’s something that all of us work on each and every day,” Henrie tells Nerd Reactor. “You know, I am a man of faith, and I do feel like in one sense, I don’t at all know what it’s all about. And in the other sense, I know what it’s all about, and I’m trying to get there. But I feel a lot along the way. So for me, I’m just doing my best each and every day to try to live a life that I think my kids can look up to. I genuinely believe in the goal for me is to try to get to heaven. And I want my kids to see that, and I hope that they’ll follow in that path, and I want to be sincere. That’s my goal.”

The first episode is available at https://www.seekingbeauty.show/.

Synopsis: A first-of-its-kind adventure documentary series bringing together audiences from all walks of life in a fun-loving exploration of the culture, architecture, food, art and music that point us to the beautiful and lead us to the divine.

Hosted by TV and film actor, director and producer, David Henrie and a cast of local artisans, contemporary artists and authentic experts who together unpack the many ways our senses allow us to experience the sacred.

Because in the end, all of us are… Seeking Beauty.

Wizards of Waverly Place

After many years, fans of Wizards of Waverly Place see the return of their favorite wizards with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Henrie’s Justin Russo and Selena Gomez’s Alex are older. Justin has his own family now, and the new generation deals with new problems outside Waverly Place.

With the original show giving fans a lot of hope, it’s one of the main reasons why Henrie and Gomez wanted to bring back the show and the Russos.

“I’ve encountered so many fans all over the world who would tell us stories,” the actor said. “Like, ‘You showed me that it was possible to have a family one day. You showed me it’s possible to have a family that won’t abandon me. I don’t have that in my own personal life, but your show gave me a little love and took me out of a very dark headspace.’