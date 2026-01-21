‘Drops of God’ Season 2 Cast and EP on Wine, Trauma and Transformation

Drops of God Season 2 has debuted today on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping weekly. Spoilers ahead: In the last season, Camille, played by Fleur Geffrier, won the contest created by her late dad, and the prize will change her life. She also finds out that her former rival, Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita), is her half-brother, and ultimately decides to share the inheritance with him.

With the first episode of the Drops of God second season, viewers will get to see how the end of the first season has affected the two siblings.

“By the end of season one, I got a lot of inheritance, big wine, and got a new girlfriend,” Yamashita tells Nerd Reactor. “But in season two, Issei’s a totally different person because he has to break it up with his girlfriend. He loses his interest in wine, and actually, he’s haunted by his nightmare because he discovered a shocking secret about his past. So, you know, until he faces his biggest fear, he can’t go on with his life. So yeah, there’s a lot of happening in season two.”

There is a time jump between the Drops of God seasons, and Camille has been doing great with her new business.

“It was a lot of pressure,” Geffrier said. “Because then we have to do better than season one. So, you know, the pressure is different, and you’re reunited with your character, but it’s three years later. So a bit different, and that was really interesting. And of course, the best part was to see everybody again, the entire crew and the cast, everyone. So that was the big gift for the second season.”

Drops of God is inspired by the manga, and the show explores the senses similar to the source material.

“We really were inspired by the manga,” Executive Producer Klaus Zimmerman said. “So in the manga, the characters do extreme things because they feel that the extreme sports or extreme situations bring them to a very deep consciousness where they can understand things. And it goes pair and pair with the perfection of wine where they need to be at the top of their league to understand the wine, to taste the wine.

“So it’s a quest. It’s an internal quest that they go through, and whether you make yourself blind, your taste becomes stronger because you only focus on the senses of smell and taste, and if you go deep diving, it’s also something where suddenly your heartbeat goes slower, and you have a different feeling in your body. So these extremes I think, are very interesting to explore and related to the wine extreme that we’re talking about.”