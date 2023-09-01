David Fincher’s The Killer Starring Michael Fassbender Gets a Teaser Trailer

David Fincher is known for directing serial killer movies and series such as Se7en, Zodiac and Mindhunter. The next project he’s working on is still about a killer, but this time he’s an assassin played by Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class). This week, Netflix released the teaser trailer for The Killer featuring our main protagonist focused and disciplined with quotes like “stick to the plan,” “trust no one,” “don’t improvise,” etc.

The Killer is having its world premiere this Sunday, September 3rd at The Vince Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters in October and debut on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

Logline: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

The film is directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker, based on the graphic novel series The Killer by writer Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrator Luc Jacamon.

Joining Fassbender are Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Featured image courtesy of Netflix.