David Alan Grier, Wendy McLendon-Covey Talk St. Denis Medical, An NBC Comedy About an Underfunded, Understaffed Hospital

Get ready to see doctors and nurses in a new comedy where an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital tries to keep it all together while the staff deals with their daily struggles. St. Denis Medical stars David Alan Grier (Jumanji, In Living Color), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaid, Elemental) and Allison Tolman (FX’s Fargo) and will premiere in November on NBC.

Grier plays Dr. Ron, an Emergency Doctor and a down-on-his-luck divorcee.

“I mean, my goal is always to say yes to a good script,” David Alan Grier said during the NBC TCA Summer Tour on Sunday, July 14th. “So it just happened that I was a doctor. It also happens that the character — we all know, there are some characters that you read and you think I can reach or get to. There are other characters that you just know, and this guy, he’s an old curmudgeon. That’s me. No, it wasn’t the medical stuff. That was incidental. I just responded to the script, and I say this begrudgingly. It was good. It was well written. It was intelligent.”

McLendon-Covey is Joyce, the executive director of the hospital and a former oncological surgeon with big ambitions for St. Denis Medical.

“All I wanted was to not play another mom right away because I did that for a long time,” McLendon-Covey said. “I think it’s well-documented that I can play moms, and respect to all moms everywhere. What I loved about this character is that she is not nurturing at all. Don’t come near her wanting a hug. She does not want your germs and she cannot keep a plant alive, but she is devoted to this hospital. That’s her baby, and this is her whole personality. So the fact that this came along right at the tail end of “The Goldbergs,” I’m the luckiest person in the world. I was not being strategic, necessarily. I just knew I didn’t want to be in the ’80s again since I’ve done it twice now and this was just such a gift.”

About St. Denis Medical

Synopsis: St. Denis Medical — This mockumentary follows an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while keeping it all together.

The show is created by the Superstore team of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin.

St. Denis Medical premieres on NBC on November 12, 2024, and the next day on Peacock.

Featured image: ST. DENIS MEDICAL – Pilot – Pictured (l-r) Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce, David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron (Photo by Ron Batzdorff/NBC)