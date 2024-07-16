Shrek the Musical Heads to Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2024-25 Broadway Season

Shrek is a popular CG-animated film series from DreamWorks Animation that has spawned the stage musical that premiered on Broadway in 2008. Today, Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced that it has added Shrek the Musical to its 2024-25 Sensational Broadway Season which includes Mrs. Doubtfire, Back to the Future: The Musical, Life of Pi and more.

Shrek the Musical follows fan-favorite characters including Shrek, Fiona and Donkey. The limited engagement is only available at Segerstrom for five performances at Segerstrom Hall from November 22-24, 2024.

Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) are back for their first collaboration with the reimagined production and new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen).

Subscription packages and single tickets for the 2024-25 Broadway Season are available at scfta.org.

About Shrek the Musical

Synopsis: Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular’ score that’s perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand…and his name is Shrek. It’s not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!

The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing). Harrison Roth is the music director.

Shrek the Musical performances are November 22 – 24, 2024:

Friday at 7:30 pm

Saturday at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm

Segerstrom Center for the Arts (600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626)