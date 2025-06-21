Dan Da Dan, Naruto, One Punch Man, Bleach Headed to Hulu Animayhem City at Anime Expo 2025

Hulu is bringing the world of Dan Da Dan, Naruto, One Punch Man, Bleach and more to life with Hulu Animayhem City during Anime Expo 2025. The immersive metropolis is inspired by the popular titles on Hulu, and fans can enter the activation starting on July 3 through July 6 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The big activation features Easter eggs, fan-favorite characters, and interactive moments. Fans can come away with exclusive themed take-home memorabilia.

Check out the mockup below featuring a miniature city with photo ops and lounges.

Check out the details of the activities below:

Shibuya Crossing

Description: At the heart of the city, guests will find themselves at Shibuya Crossing, the sleek metropolis populated their favorite 2D cutout characters and shows just around the corner. The center will feature photo moments and video takeovers, highlighting each of the four shows and other Hulu Animayhem Anime content.

One Punch Man Photo Opportunity

Description: Pose with your favorite superheroes and stars including Saitama, Genos, Tornado, Garou, Silver Fang and Superalloy Black Luster to transport into the world of One Punch Man, but beware of the one punch!

Dan Da Dan Photo Opportunity

Description: Join Momo and Okarun as they run for their lives, leaping out of the screen with the layering of dimensional 2D cutouts. Guests are encouraged to ‘run’ with them and pose to capture a still photo, in an attempt to escape the enormous Earthbound Spirit Crab monster (Turbo Grannie’s true form).

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Photo Opportunity

Description: Stand side by side Orihime, Ichigo, Uryu and other characters from Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War. Guests will be able to pose with their favorite characters and wield iconic props from the show.

Naruto Shipudden Photo Opportunity

Description: Pose alongside your favorite ninjas from Naruto: Shipudden including Naruto, Itachi, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Sakura in the Valley of the End.

Take a Break at Hulu Animayhem City Lounge

Description: Every bustling city needs a place to escape the chaos and reset. Guests will be invited to take some time to “R and R” in the city lounge. Lounge space is provided in two areas of the City, offering cozy cafe seating, Hulu-branded pillows, and charging stations.