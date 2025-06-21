Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp Attend Bride Hard Red Carpet Premiere

Bride Hard is now in theaters, and it’s directed by Simon West, known for helming Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Expendables 2. The film had a Los Angeles red carpet premiere on June 18th at the DGA Theater with the cast and crew. In attendance were Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Justin Hartley, Gigi Zumbado and more.

Sherry Cola, Anna Chlumsky, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley and Gigi Zumbado at the LA premiere of “Bride Hard.” Photo credit: Magenta Light Studios.

West was on stage to bring out the cast before the film started. Wilson and her castmates talked about the film’s production including the hot weather in Atlanta, Georgia, and how it was made during the writer’s strike.

Gigi Zumbado, Sherry Cola, Anna Chlumsky, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bride Hard.” Photo credit Magenta Light Studios.

About Bride Hard

Synopsis: For badass secret agent Sam (Rebel Wilson), blending in has never been part of the mission—until she’s maid of honor at her best friend’s extravagant destination wedding. Out of her element and surrounded by high-maintenance bridesmaids and a strict “no weapons” policy, Sam is determined to prove she can be there for her friend—even if emotional support isn’t exactly her specialty. But when a team of mercenaries crashes the party and takes the guests hostage, Sam is thrown into a fight unlike any mission before—one where she can’t risk blowing her cover or ruining the big day. As she takes on the bad guys in a high-stakes battle disguised as a fairy-tale affair, she realizes the real threat might be closer than she thinks. Now, it’s bridezilla vs. bazookas as Sam dodges bullets, brawls in heels, and tries to survive both the armed assailants and the wedding planner’s wrath. Some missions require the perfect cover. This one just requires the perfect dress.

The film stars Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” trilogy, “JoJo Rabbit”), Anna Camp (“Scream 7,” “Pitch Perfect” trilogy), Emmy nominated Anna Chlumsky (“Inventing Anna,” “Veep”), Academy Award winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Gigi Zumbado (“Heart Eyes”), Stephen Dorff (“True Detective,” “The Righteous Gemstones”) and Justin Hartley (“Tracker,” “This Is Us”).

The film is directed by Simon West and produced by Balcony 9’s Joel David Moore (“Immaculate Room,” “Some Other Woman”), along with Colleen Camp (“Above Suspicion”), Cassian Elwes (“The Butler”), Max Osswald (“Immaculate Room”) and Jason Ross Jallet (“Big Gold Brick”).

Bride Hard was released in theaters on June 20, 2025.