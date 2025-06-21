Remedy Is Listening to the Community and Aims to Improve FBC: Firebreak, New Patch Released

Remedy Entertainment released FBC: Firebreak this week, and the first-person shooter brings you into the world of Control as you get to play with two of your friends. The co-op spinoff game has you working under the Federal Bureau of Control, where you will experience a lot of weird things happening all around you. With the game now available, it has been met with mixed reviews from critics and users on Metacritic. However, that’s not stopping the studio from making sure the game is fun for many.

Remedy Entertainment has been reading all the reviews, comments, and feedback from the community, and it is taking those comments to heart. Today, the company has released Patch v1.2. The new update makes progression faster and more rewarding, along with fixes to the economy and improvements to earning and spending currencies.

One of the main issues players have had with the game is the lack of clarity regarding the game’s beginning. Remedy is working on giving more explanation to the game’s systems, tools, and how to work as a team. There’s also the power fantasy that really kicks it up a notch for tier 3 weapons and Perks, and the team wants players to reach to that point faster.

We are changing the following in today’s patch:

You are no longer required to play the first two Clearance Levels of each Job.

New players start their experience with a full three-zone Hot Fix Job run (Clearance Level 3).

Completing the full Job unlocks the next full Job, and so on.

Completing a full Job also unlocks the Corruption option for that Job.

We’ve had the chance to check out the game during Summer Game Fest. Although we weren’t exactly thrilled during our hands-on with the demo, these new updates might make us return to the co-op world of Control.

In addition to the patch, a new video, “Surviving the Workplace,” has been released. It gives players a look at the Hot Fix Job using good ‘ol puppets.

About FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak is a session-based, multiplayer PvE experience set within the acclaimed Control universe, delivering intense cooperative action. The game features highly replayable missions known as Jobs, each uniquely designed with different challenges, objectives, and environments that require teamwork and adaptability. Remedy will continue expanding FBC: Firebreak with post-launch content. All future playable content, including new Jobs, will be free. Players will have the option to purchase cosmetics, but none of these items will affect gameplay, and there will be no limited-time rotations or daily log-ins.