Daft Punk’s Interstella 5555 4K Remaster Headed to Theaters for One Night Only in December, Plus New Merch

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5system is an anime musical sci-fi film that features the music of Daft Punk’s second studio album, Discovery. From “One More Time” to “Digital Love,” fans are transported into a world where aliens, corporations and music collide, and it’s up to an alien pilot to help save the band from the evil Earl de Darkwood. IHEARTCOMIX hosted the Los Angeles premiere this past September in Downtown Los Angeles, marking the debut of Interstella 5555 in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound. For fans who didn’t get a chance to see the animated film remastered, they’ll have another chance in December for one night only.

The 4K remastered version of Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto’s Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5system will be released globally in theaters for one night only on December 12, 2024. Tickets will go on sale on November 13, 2024, at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET at Interstella5555film.com. The theatrical release is in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing and will have over 800 cinemas and over 40 countries participating.

And that’s not all! Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition will be released in limited physical quantities. The physical edition of Discovery contains the original Japanese edition artwork, stickers and Daft Club card, which was a collector’s item around its original release. It will have a limited release with 5555 gold vinyl, 5555 numbered CDs, and 25,000 black vinyl. (The gold vinyl is already sold out!)

The Crescendolls, the name of the alien band by the evil Earl de Darkwood, will be available as limited-edition merch.

Merch is now available for pre-sale at https://daftpunk.lnk.to/I5555 merchandising.

DISCOVERY: INTERSTELLA 5555 EDITION – TRACKLIST

One More Time

Aerodynamic

Digital Love

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Crescendolls

Nightvision

Superheroes

High Life

Something About Us

Voyager

Veridis Quo

Short Circuit

Face to Face

Too Long

Interstella 5555 in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound LA Premiere

IHEARTCOMIX presents Daft Punk and Leiji Matsumoto’s Interstella 5555 LA premiere. Credit: IHEARTCOMIX/Sarah Midkiff

Having attended the LA premiere in September, I have to say that the 4K remaster and Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound of Interstella 5555 are absolutely stunning. With the resolution being so high, the characters and world really pop. The downside to an animation not meant for 4K is that the animators didn’t add details for certain scenes, resulting in less detail for some scenes. For example, a character from far away would have no details like eyes or nose. With that said, it’s still a visual treat overall. Even though it’s not Dolby Atmos, the Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound is still a kick in the ass. The bass is impactful and the audio is immersive. I’ve never seen so many audience members bobbing their heads in a film screening before.

After the screening, Daft Punk manager Pedro Winter and Interstella co-writer/co-producer and longtime collaborator Cédric Hervet talked about the making of the film and working with Daft Punk and Toei Animation.

Pedro Winter DJing at the Interstella 5555 LA premiere. Credit: IHEARTCOMIX/Sarah Midkiff

The LA Premiere held an after-party with Pedro Winter DJing at the end of the night.

IHEARTCOMIX presents Daft Punk and Leiji Matsumoto’s Interstella 5555 LA premiere. Credit: IHEARTCOMIX/Sarah Midkiff

About Interstella 5555

Synopsis: Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem was created by Daft Punk and Cédric Hervet in collaboration with Leiji Matsumoto and Toei Animation, and tells the story of the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans. Essentially an anime visual album, Interstella features the entirety of Daft Punk’s seminal 2001 album Discovery as its soundtrack, including iconic anthems such as “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “Veridis Quo.”

Says Shinji Shimizu of Toei Animation, who produced the film, “‘One More Time’ was playing all over the town at that time! I felt so proud that I wanted to shout to people on the street, ‘We are making its animation now!’” As a visual album, the film was cut into individual music videos, and until this year it has been very rare to see the film in its entirety in cinemas.