Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert Is a Can’t-Miss Show

Spider-Man fans of all ages can experience the thrilling multiverses of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert touring nationwide until mid-November.

Concert-goers will see the film on a vast HD screen while listening to a live, full orchestra, a scratch DJ on the turntable, and various percussion and electronic instruments. It’s an exciting two-hour and 30-minute film concert that will treat your senses to Daniel Pemberton’s musical scores, the composer of both released Spider-Man Spider-Verse animated films and the upcoming third installment.

“Across the Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, groundbreaking, and impactful score I’ve written” – Daniel Pemberton

High-Energy Complex Blend of Hip-Hop, Orchestral, and Electronic Beats

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Intermission. Photo credit: Alice Ly

We had the pleasure of attending the concert at the Segerstrom Center of the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. While there didn’t seem to be a bad seat in the house, the orchestra seats provided an up-front and intimate setting to see the music come alive.

The conductor is Shelbie Rassler, a 26-year-old Juilliard-trained composer and multi-instrumentalist. After auditions, Pemberton hand-selected Rassler to bring his exact score to life on the 50+ city tour.

Rassler encouraged the audience to cheer whenever they’d like during the film, making it a much more interactive and bonding experience for the fans. There were heavy cheers for characters like Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Punk, and Pavitr Prabhakar, and whenever the orchestra performed a piece that kept the audience asking themselves, “How is this live?!” which was quite often.

Not only did we hear the multi-dimensional musical blend of orchestral elements with hip-hop and electronic beats that made you feel like you were swinging alongside Miles Morales, but the stage lights also extended the movie visually. The colors changed, “glitched,” and added visual impact to pair with the high-energy and emotional score.

To get a small taste of the experience, check out the trailer:

Live concert shows are still available for Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, North Carolina, and South Carolina through mid-November, so book your tickets here, experience the groundbreaking soundtrack like never before, and get some exclusive merchandise.

And remember, stay for the credits since the orchestra will play two more live songs!