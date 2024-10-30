Crunchyroll Store Highlights Exclusive Merchandise Including Funko Pop! and Pop Parade Figures

Nerd Reactor recently attended a Crunchyroll event in Los Angeles held after New York Comic Con. We got to see some of the merchandise that the anime streaming service was highlighting from One Piece to Bleach. The company hosts a wide range of anime to stream, and it can be daunting to try to consume all of them. The same can be said of what collectibles and merchandise to get, but we have a list highlighting the exclusive items available at the Crunchyroll Store.

One Piece Pop! Moment. Photo by Nerd Reactor

If you’re a One Piece fan, Funko has the Monkey D. Luffy Trains Kung Fu Dugong Pop! Moment figures. The Pop! Moment line captures iconic scenes from a movie or show, and this Crunchyroll exclusive (MSRP: $39.99) is available here.

Helsing figure at Crunchyroll Event. Photo by Nerd Reactor

The Pop Parade line by Good Smile Company is great for those who want detailed and beautifully painted figures without the crazy prices of larger statues. Crunchyroll has the exclusive Helsing OVA Alucard Pop Up Parade Figure for $60.99 here.

Perfect Blue Pop Up Parade Figure at Crunchyroll Event. Photo by Nerd Reactor

Perfect Blue is a 1997 anime movie by legendary Japanese director Satoshi Kon (Tokyo Godfathers, Paprika, Paranoia Agent). Mima Kirigoe is brought to life as a Crunchyroll-exclusive figure via the Pop Up Parade line and retails for $30.99. It’s available here.

Crunchyroll Event. Photo by Nerd Reactor

One Piece – Luffy & Ace Portrait.Of.Pirates NEO-MAXIMUM Figure Set (Bond Between Brothers 20th LIMITED Ver.) is available as a Crunchyroll Exclusive for $252.99. You can get it here.

Crunchyroll Event. Photo by Nerd Reactor

Bleach and Ichigo fans can get the Crunchyroll exclusive Pop! vinyl figure where he is in his Final Getsuga Tensho form. He’s available for $14.99 here.

Crunchyroll Event. Photo by Nerd Reactor

Many anime are based on manga, and popular anime such as Blue Lock and Frieren are based on the manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Yusuke Nomura and Kanehito Yamada/Tsukasa Abe, respectively. Crunchyroll Store has the exclusive variant cover for Blue Lock Manga Volume 1, which is available here. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Volume 1 is available here.

The Crunchyroll Store has many collectibles and apparel for anime fans, and you can check them out at store.crunchyroll.com.