Crisol: Theater of Idols Has You Sacrificing Your Health to Survive with a BioShock and Resident Evil Vibe

Blumhouse Productions, a film studio behind Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Sinister, spawned Blumhouse Games, a publisher focused on creating horror video games. One of its titles, Fear the Spotlight, had us on the edge of our seats with its retro graphics and survival horror gameplay. The publisher is showing no signs of slowing down. It’s currently gearing up for the release of two horror titles, Crisol: Theater of Idols, which will be available on PC and consoles in 2025, and Sleep Awake, which will be available on PC and consoles in 2026.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

The reveal trailer for Crisol: Theater of Idols sets the creepy atmosphere in the world of Hispania, a version of Spain where two religions are at war. Furthermore, it teases the disturbing inhabitants, the use of blood to refill ammo, and a haunting rendition of “Romance del Enamorado y la Muerte.”

I was able to get a little taste of the game during Summer Game Fest. From what I’ve played, it combines elements of FPS action and survival horror. Imagine parts of BioShock gameplay and aesthetic mixed in with parts of Resident Evil‘s puzzles and gloom. In addition, there was a giant, mechanical beast that followed me around, reminding me of Mr. X in Resident Evil 2.

The interesting game mechanic for Crisol: Theater of Idols involves the use of draining your life to refill your weapon’s ammo. As a result, this creates a tense gameplay loop of conserving your ammo and looking for health.

Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake will be out next year, and the trailer is teasing a trippy and chaotic nightmare for players. The game will take advantage of visuals and audio. As seen in the reveal, players will wander between sleep and death in a first-person psychedelic horror narrative experience.

This marks the first game from Eyes Out, founded by Cory Davis (the game designer behind Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails guitarist).

Synopsis: As Katja, players must navigate depraved death cults, otherworldly forces and the ever-present horror of The HUSH, the inexplicable disappearance of those who sleep.