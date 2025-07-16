Bandai Namco Brings Dragon Ball, Tamagotchi & Godzilla Heat to SDCC 2025

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. makes its way back to San Diego for its annual appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, and it’s bringing a plethora of exhibits, activities, panels, and merchandise to satiate fans from all walks of life.

Tamashii Nations (Booth 3329)

The Tamashii Nations booth offers a variety of statues and figures across various anime and film IPs, including general release items and exclusive figures. This year’s exclusives include S.H.Figuarts Beast Son Gohan, S.H.Figuarts Great Demon King Piccolo, and S.H.Figuarts Great Ape Vegeta.

In previous years, you would need to get tickets from the offsite to purchase the exclusives; however, this year the Dragon Ball exclusives require a reservation through the SDCC exclusives portal. Along with the sale items, the booth typically features displays of all the latest lines and reveals of upcoming releases.

Tamagotchi/Godzilla (Booth 3345)

Just across the way from the Tamashii Nations booth lies the Tamagotchi/Godzilla booth with even more of Bandai’s offerings.

Attendees will be able to shop all new releases debuting at the show, such as Tamagotchi Connection – Fall Collection, Jurassic World Rebirth Tamagotchi Nano, Tamagotchi Collectibles Hobby Time, Tamashii Nations Chogokin, Tamagotchi Paradise, and various lifestyle items. The S.H.MonsterArts GODZILLA (2023) figure will also be available, with no reservations needed.

Alongside the merchandise will be Tamagotchi Lab Tama, playable devices, Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch demo, Gashapon machines, and mascot appearances.

Godzilla Posters

Godzilla also celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. The booth will be decorated as an abandoned kaiju fallout shelter and will feature displays and photo ops. Also available will be a limited-edition gift with purchase poster illustrated by IDW Godzilla writer/artist Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival, and Nightwing).

There are 2 versions of the exclusive poster:

Standard Variant – Available with the purchase of the limited Godzilla Minus One Special Gold Edition Figure (while supplies last).

Gold Print Variant – An ultra-premium version with metallic gold print treatment, free (100 available) with a minimum purchase of $175 (while supplies last).

Gundam (Booth 3829)

Finally, a few rows over is the Gundam booth, decked out with a theme celebrating Gundam Wing’s 30th anniversary. The booth will feature Gundam Wing-centric deco, a Wing Zero statue, displays, and various Gundam-related merchandise for sale.

Be sure to check out Bandai’s offerings if you are heading down to SDCC.