The Fandom Party Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 

It’s a secret to everybody that San Diego Comic-Con hosts some of the greatest parties in the industry. One such legendary party is the Fandom Party which is going on its eight year. Presented by Universal Orlando Resort and Bandai Namco’s Code Vein II, this year’s party will be held on July 24 from 7 to 11pm at the Hard Rock Hotels’ outdoor patio FLOAT.

As an attendee to the party, you can expect to experience activations inspired by each of the Universal Orlando Resort Epic Universe lands: Celestial Park, Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, Super Nintendo World, and Dark Universe. From Bandai Namco, you’ll be able to take a photo op with the Motorcycle Forma from Code Vein II.

For the grand finale of the party, the All-American Rejects will perform their greatest hits like Gives You Hell and Dirty Little Secret.

Check out a couple of pictures of the Nerd Reactor Crew from previous Fandom parties. We hope to see you there this year!

By JR Cajigas.