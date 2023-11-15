Blumhouse’s New Horror Movie, Imaginary, Teases a Teddy Bear Named Chauncey

Blumhouse is killing it with films featuring adorable and deadly characters such as Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3GAN, and it has another horror movie up its sleeve titled Imaginary. The official trailer will be released tomorrow, but today, check out the Friends Forever video that gives audiences a glimpse of Chauncey, a seemingly innocent teddy bear that will play on the idea of imaginary friends.

Blumhouse also released the before and after posters for the film with Chauncey sitting in daylight and Chauncey sitting in the dark. Yeah, definitely nothing to be concerned about with the teddy bear.

Imaginary terrorizes theaters on March 8, 2024.

Synopsis: From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and M3GAN, comes an original horror film that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath?

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.

As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

The film is directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Jeff Wadlow & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland. It’s produced by Jason Blum and Jeff Wadlow.

The film stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley.