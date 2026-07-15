cosmosy Talks Anime, Music, and the Mystery Behind the Prism Devices at Anime Expo 2026

cosmosy is a Japanese girl group under NTT docomo Studio & Live and consists of Amei, Kamión, Himesha, and De_Hana. The group features Japanese, Korean, and English in their songs, and like their name, their music has infinite possibilities. Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the lovely members at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles.

Topics included their favorite anime, who would win in a battle royale, and the mystery behind the Prism Devices in their music videos.

Check out our video interview with cosmosy below!

cosmosy has been busy releasing a lot of new music this year, including “Paradise ~ I need you ~”, a super catchy song that features the members trying to get the Prism ring. They even channeled the music video’s aesthetic with some of their outfits in the interview.

cosmosy will be performing in Los Angeles at KCON LA 2026, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center from August 14 to August 16, 2026.