The Marvels Review – Flying Low and High

The reception to the Multiverse Saga has been lukewarm, at best. Some may blame Marvel Studios for spreading itself too thin as it constantly releases theatrical movies and Disney+ shows. There have been some gems, but there have been quite a few duds. Needless to say, the one bulletproof Marvel Studios is now on the ropes, reeling from multiple, sometimes back-to-back, misfires. Since Captain Marvel was the Infinity Saga’s weakest solo film, The Marvels had many things going against it. Yet, The Marvels is an entertaining and light-hearted affair that’s delightful enough to offset all the negatives that the movie has going for it.

First of all, the good. The core trio of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani are so charismatic and likable that they equally share the load of carrying the movie above water. On their own, they can make their characters shine and make their thin storylines work. Together, as a team, their relationships are incredibly playful and fun to watch. The building blocks for The Marvels have been building since 2021 with WandaVision, and seeing it all come together is pretty damn fun. Their interactions are either hilarious or heartwarming, and they simply bring out the best in each other. That said, Iman Vellani lights up the screen with her infectious, superfan personality.

Unfortunately, those who haven’t been keeping up with Marvel these days may be confused about what’s happening with the movie. The movie is going at such a breakneck pace that the runtime doesn’t necessarily allow casual Marvel fans to discover who these new characters are or what has happened to them since their last appearances. Nevertheless, the film’s light-hearted pace helps mask these issues, and you just go with it.

Now, for the bad. The Marvels once again feature another weak villain. They set up Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn as a sympathetic villain, but Ashton delivers a one-note performance, and her plight falls flat. At the same time, the movie tries to build the story as a high-stakes, end-of-the-world scenario. Still, it doesn’t feel like any stakes are involved—an unfortunate side result of the light-heartedness and speedy pace.

Even though The Marvels isn’t everyone’s cup of team, director Nia DaCosta understood the assignment and delivered. The film provides excellent action, a charismatic cast, and genuinely joyful entertainment that offsets all negatives. The Marvels isn’t the saving grace of the MCU, but it is a step in the right direction.

Rating: 3/5 atoms

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10th.