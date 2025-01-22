From Laughs to Gasps: Companion Is a Thrilling Mix of Horror, Comedy and Chaos

The teaser trailer for Companion does a bang-up job of setting up an intriguing moment in the film. It opens with a seemingly “romantic” dinner, set to the tune of “I Only Have Eyes For You.” However, the tone shifts as we see an injured Jack Quaid sitting across from Sophie Thatcher’s character, who is being held captive. The teaser cleverly builds intrigue by promoting the film as a collaboration between the studio behind the romantic drama The Notebook, and the creators of the horror film The Barbarian.

Companion thrives on surprises, so I strongly recommend avoiding the official trailer and promotional materials to savor the experience. Even a quick Google search may result in spoiling key twists. That said, the film is a delightful blend of hilarity, intensity, and suspense, driven by Drew Hancock’s sharp direction and script. The performances by Quaid, Thatcher and the rest of the cast elevate the film into something truly memorable.

The story follows a group of friends on a remote trip for relaxation and bonding. Their getaway takes a dark turn, resulting in chaos and bloodshed. Hancock expertly balances suspense, drama, comedy, and gruesome moments, creating a film that is both entertaining and shocking. Watching it in a packed theater during Beyond Fest was a highlight, with the audience erupting in laughter and gasps throughout. The early surprises and the relentless pacing kept us on the edge of our seats.

The ensemble cast is wonderfully dynamic. Jack Quaid portrays a boyfriend attempting to put his girlfriend, played by Thatcher, at ease since she struggles to fit in with the group. Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage steal the spotlight as Eli and Patrick, an entertaining couple with infectious chemistry. Megan Suri and Rupert Friend round out the cast, adding depth to the group. One standout scene – a flashback of Guillén and Gage meeting at a party – perfectly captures the film’s blend of humor and craziness.

Companion is a fantastic way to kick off the year for fans of horror, comedy and thrillers. It’s easily on my list of favorite films of the year, thanks to its fresh and witty script, talented cast, and compelling premise. From start to finish, it’s a hell of a ride.

Rating: 4.5/5 Atoms

Companion releases in theaters on January 31, 2025.