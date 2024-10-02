Companion Teaser Trailer: Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher in a Twisted Love Story

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming “love story,” Companion, starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher. It’s being teased as the studio that brought you The Notebook and the unhinged creators of Barbarian.

Things are deceiving in the teaser trailer as it starts with a “romantic” dinner, but we see Sophie Thatcher’s character handcuffed to her seat. We then cut to Quaid’s face, and that’s not a face you want to see for a romantic dinner (or maybe it is). The teaser trailer ends with her right hand on fire, unable to move. It’s a very creepy teaser and shows just enough to be intriguing without giving away much of the plot.

Warner Bros is also promoting the FindYourCompanion.com site where you can find a Companion who’s made for you.

You can also text (978) 878-5683 to find your companion.

Here’s the disclaimer for texting: You agree 2 recurring msgs from WB’s chatbot re: Companion movie. Sent w/ autodialer. Msg/data rates apply. Consent not required to purchase. Terms: https://bit.ly/3ZI2vMO; Privacy and contact: https://bit.ly/4gDU9fj.

About Companion

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (“My Dead Ex,” “Suburgatory”), “Companion” stars Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets,” “The Boogeyman”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”), Lukas Gage (“Smile 2,” “Dead Boy Detectives”), Megan Suri (“Never Have I Ever,” “It Lives Inside”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Blue Beetle”) and Rupert Friend (“High Desert,” “Asteroid City”).

The film is produced by the filmmakers behind “Barbarian”—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

New Line Cinema presents A BoulderLight Pictures Production, In Association With Vertigo Entertainment/Subconscious: “Companion.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 10, 2025, and internationally beginning on 8 January 2025.