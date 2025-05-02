Adolescents, Lupe Fiasco, Danny Brown, Urethane to Perform at Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s THPS Fest in May

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is a video game series that helped bring skateboarding to a wider audience. Activision is bringing back the franchise with the revamped version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 with more skaters, new parks, more tricks, music, and more.

To celebrate the upcoming release on July 11th on consoles and PC, Activision and AEG Presents are hosting THPS Fest at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on May 8, 2025, starting at 6 p.m. PST. It will be streamed live on Twitch (twitch.tv/TonyHawkTheGame).

Musical guests from the video game franchise will perform including Lupe Fiasco, Adolescents, Danny Brown, and Urethane (skateboarder Steve Cab’s band).

Join us for an epic celebration of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 LIVE from the iconic El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles!



Check out new gameplay, interviews with Pro skaters and live performances from artists in-game. Streaming on Twitch, May 8 https://t.co/gjv7uK8Rup #THPSFest pic.twitter.com/uEV2N12ozl — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) April 30, 2025

New gameplay footage, interviews, and more will be shown at the event.

The host for the event are Selema Masekela and Nora Vasconcellos, with special guests including Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Chloe Covell, Leo Baker, Aurelien Giraud and more.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.