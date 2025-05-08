The Hello Kitty x Bento Box Collection Is Now Available from BoxLunch

Bento is a popular Japanese-style single-portion meal, and BoxLunch and Sanrio have teamed up for a new Hello Kitty collection inspired by the Japanese bento box. The line is made for foodies with love of bento. The collection features pastel palettes, kawaii character details, and the Tokyo lunchbox style.

The collection includes BoxLunch exclusives such as the crewneck, coin purse, wallet, crossbody bag, mini backpack, hoodie, t-shirt, and more.

Here’s a look at the Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Bento Box Mini Backpack, which is available to purchase at BoxLunch.com.

The Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Bento Box T-shirt

You can order the shirt at BoxLunch.com.

You can check out the rest of the Hello Kitty Bento Box Collection at BoxLunch.com.