Cobra Kai Cast and Crew on Series Finale and Back to the Future ‘Plans’

It’s been a long journey, but Cobra Kai has ended with the sixth season. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso are now good friends who have great respect for each other since we last saw them in the first Karate Kid film. The cast and crew were in attendance at PaleyFest LA 2025 in Hollywood to celebrate the series finale with a panel and red carpet.

The event brought out the stars from the series including Ralph Macchio, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Gianni DeCenzo. The showrunners were also there including Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the cast and crew about Cobra Kai’s season finale along with the Back to the Future reference in the last episode of the final season. Buchanan talks about the franchise’s lesson of balance, Mariduena and Mouser talk about what their victory song would be, and Gianni gets excited about the series finale.

Spoiler Warning for Cobra Kai Season 6

John Kreese and Terry Silver have been longstanding antagonists in the Karate Kid franchise and in the penultimate episode of the final season, they went out with a bang. The showrunners talk about the lesson of the show on taking things too seriously. In addition, the final episode featured two of the showrunners talking about working on a Back to the Future project, and in the interview, they do want to work on the time-traveling franchise.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.

About Cobra Kai

The Finale Event / Part 3 premiered on February 13, 2025.

Part 3 Synopsis: After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.

Series Synopsis: COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season.

Producers: Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf), Patrick Luwis (Axel Kovacevic) and Rayna Vallandingham (Zara Malik).