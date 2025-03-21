Director Tracie Laymon on Bob Trevino Likes It, John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira

Bob Trevino Likes It is a comedy-drama written and directed by Tracie Laymon and stars Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria, Nope) and John Leguizamo (Spawn, John Wick 2, Encanto). The semi-autobiographical film is inspired by Laymon’s life. It follows Ferrerira as Lily Trevino, a young woman dealing with her estranged father, Robert Trevino, and finds a new friendship with a stranger on Facebook, named Bob Trevino, played by Leguizamo.

“I’ve had so many lows that I do know that they aren’t the end now, you know, but I’ve had to find that within myself,” Laymon tells Nerd Reactor. “I think in a way, I found that through my Facebook dad, and I found it through a lot of my chosen family that I found over the years. I hear their voice in my head now. When I have those moments, [they] said that it’s going to be okay, and I’m not alone.”

The film’s message is how a chosen family can be just as important or more important than blood.

“I think we have a lot of films out there that say, ‘Oh, you need to forgive your family, even if they’re toxic or they’re abusive.’ It says, ‘Oh, the healing is in the forgiveness.’ And I think there is major healing in boundaries. Boundaries are not a bad thing. They can feel selfish when you’ve been a people pleaser. They can feel odd. It can be exhausting to put up a boundary when you’ve been used to giving everything to people who take advantage or aren’t really looking out for your best interest.”

An important message in Bob Trevino Likes It is about letting go of the people who hurt you and making room for those who want to love you.

“Sometimes we keep going back to the same place, ‘Oh, don’t go to the hardware store for milk,’ and get there and wonder why they don’t sell milk,” she explained. “It’s a little absurd, but it’s okay to say, ‘This is what you can do. And I’m going to put you over here, and I’m going to go over here, and I’m going to be seen and loved and valued by this community and these people, these folks, and I’m going to see them and value them, and that’s what family is.’ And you’re not limited to the small group that you’re born to. It’s great if you can have that wonderful, healthy relationship with them. But we’re not limited to that. And if we could just begin to see all of us as potential family, I think it’d be a much better place to be.”

Laymon had Ferreira in mind for the role of Lily Trevino and was very adamant about getting her for the role. As Lily, Ferreira was able to capture her insecurities, desires, sadness, and hope.

“Yeah, I think I was saying Barbie’s name like 10 times a day, like a broken record,” Laymon explained. “And they were like, ‘We get it. You want Barbie. We get it. We’ll figure it out. We’re gonna go to her.’ And I was like, ‘Can we go to her now? Can we go to her now?’

“She is incredible. We made the movie ourselves, and so we had to put it together and get ready for her. I knew she was going to relate to it. She has [done] such incredible work in Euphoria, incredible work in Unpregnant. And this is a weird combination of that vulnerability and humor and child-like awe in one character. And the minute I sat down with her, I knew she was the one. I knew it before I even sat down with her. She just proved it in person as well. And she’s not only a wonderful actress, but a phenomenal human being as well.”

John Leguizamo portrays Bob Trevino, a father figure that Lily yearns for. When meeting with the actor for the first time, Laymon knew he was right for the part.

“I have a no-jerk policy,” the director said. “And John Leguizamo is just one of the best hearts in the world, too. We made the offer to him. I had to get a casting director to go to him, and we did. And luckily he responded, and they said, ‘He’ll meet with you.’ And I was like, ‘Not on the internet. I’m gonna fly there. I need to. This is too important.’ So I flew there, and the minute I sat down with him, just like Barbie, I was like, I’ve known him my whole life. I think by the third or fourth time, he hit my shoulder and said, ‘Oh yeah, bro, yeah, bro.’ You know, I was like, ‘Okay, I think we’re gelling. I think we’re vibing. I think he’s gonna do this.'”

About Bob Trevino Likes It

Synopsis: Bob Trevino Likes It is inspired by the true friendship that writer/director Tracie Laymon found with a stranger in real life while looking for her father online.

Often playing the role of caretaker to people like her father, who should be caring for her, Lily Trevino longs for familial connection. When her father, Robert, finally checks out of her life, Lily looks for him on the internet. She tries to “friend” a man she believes is her father on Facebook. But instead of finding Robert Trevino, she finds Bob Trevino instead.

Bob Trevino works long, hours at a construction company to support his wife Jeanie’s elaborate scrapbooking habit. The couple has endured a lot in the past decade, and Bob has prioritized his wife’s healing to the point of ignoring his feelings and sense of loneliness. When Bob gets an unexpected Facebook message from a stranger named Lily Trevino, he discerns she needs a friend as much as he does.

The film is written and directed by Tracie Laymon and produced by Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa and Felipe Dieppa.

It stars Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Rachel Bay Jones.

Roadside Attractions released Bob Trevino Likes It in theaters on March 21, 2025.