It’s Old School vs. New in the New Trailer for F1

With the new F1 season kicking off this weekend in Melbourne, the brand new trailer for Joseph Kosinski’s highly anticipated Formula 1 film has arrived. Following his success with Top Gun: Maverick, Kosinski brings his signature cinematic intensity to the track, delivering a story packed with adrenaline, drama, and redemption.

Older Veteran vs. the New Kid on the Block

F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a once-promising Formula 1 driver from the 1990s whose career was nearly cut short by a catastrophic crash. Thirty years later, he finds himself a journeyman racer-for-hire when an old friend and former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), offers him a chance at redemption. Ruben’s struggling F1 team is on the brink of collapse, and he believes Sonny is the key to turning things around. But returning to the highest level of motorsport won’t be easy—especially with an ambitious young teammate, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), eager to prove himself. The film delves deep into the intense rivalries and camaraderie that define the sport.

The Road to Redemption

Beyond the action, the new trailer gives us our first look at the film’s storyline. Like the sport, F1 is full of perseverance, rivalry, and second chances. Racing has always been a proving ground for legends because they embody and overcome the main themes that F1 is trying to tell.

As Sonny Hayes fights to reclaim his place in the sport, he must confront his past and the fierce competition on the track. Sonny’s return is not just about saving a team—it’s about proving to himself that he still belongs among the best. The dynamic between mentor and protégé will play a crucial role in the film’s emotional core.

On the other hand, Joshua Pearce, the young hotshot driver, represents the future of the sport—fearless, data-driven, and eager to make his mark. Meanwhile, Sonny embodies the old-school approach, relying on instinct, experience, and sheer determination. This relationship has become a cornerstone of the sport in recent years.

For example, when the rising star Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari alongside the seasoned four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Similarly, even F1 legend Sir Lewis Hamilton experienced this dynamic when the young George Russell joined Mercedes, taking the place of Hamilton’s long-time teammate, Valtteri Bottas. As in these real-world rivalries, Sonny and Joshua’s relationship will be tested as they push each other to their limits, both on and off the track.

Shot on the Real Grand Prix Circuit

One of the most exciting aspects of F1 is its commitment to realism. With seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton serving as a producer, his involvement has the possibility of being the most authentic racing film to date. At the same time, director Joseph Kosinski shot the movie during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends. Kosinski and his team have worked closely with the sport’s organizers to blend the fictional narrative seamlessly with the real-world F1 experience. This means fans will see real cars, tracks, and that high-octane race-day energy.

F1 hits theaters on June 27th.

For fans who want to watch it earlier, they can catch the F1 Fan-First Premiere Screenings exclusively in IMAX Theaters starting on June 23rd. Tickets are available at https://www.imax.com/movie/f1.