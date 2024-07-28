Comic-Con 2024: Red Hulk Smashes in Captain America: Brave New World

At Comic-Con, Anthony Mackie came onstage alongside Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito. Not only did they reveal exclusive footage for Captain America: Brave New World, but in a surprise appearance, Harrison Ford also took the stage, marking his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as President Thaddeus Ross.

During the panel, Mackie was asked about Tom Holland and couldn’t resist a playful jab at his expense about not having his own movie. Mackie replies, “I don’t have a movie, but he’s not 5’11”. Well, now I have a movie, and he’s still not 5’11.” This light-hearted banter sets the tone for the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, where Mackie steps into the iconic role of Captain America.

Adamantium and Red Hulk in Full

In Captain America: Brave New World, the story takes a dramatic turn when a celestial being from The Eternals introduces adamantium, a rare and powerful metal extracted from this being. The Serpent Society, a formidable group of villains, sets its sights on obtaining this metal, putting Sam Wilson in their crosshairs. As tensions escalate, the White House is engulfed in flames. Amidst the turmoil, Sam Wilson attends a critical meeting, only to be told by Ross that this is just politics. Ultimately, we get our first complete look at the Red Hulk, a fearsome blend of Harrison Ford’s character and the iconic comic book persona.

Giancarlo Esposito Joins the Cast

Fan casting dreams have come true with Giancarlo Esposito joining the cast as the King of the Serpent Society, Sidewinder. Esposito shared, “When your dreams come true, and you get the call, you walk through them.”

Sam Wilson’s Grounded Approach

Captain America: Brave New World brings a grounded perspective similar to the Winter Soldier‘s. Despite lacking superpowers, Sam Wilson navigates the action through his cerebral and thoughtful nature. He maintains his compassionate yet firm approach as a counselor. As Mackie says, he’s ready to “punch you in the face and then counsel you.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.