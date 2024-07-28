Comic-Con 2024: First Look at Marvel’s Irreverent New Superhero Team, the Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts took the spotlight at Comic-Con, with director Jake Schreier joining the stage alongside stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. Wearing the full Red Guardian costume, David Harbor pleased the audience, making them laugh and applaud. Afterward, the crowd watched an exclusive scene from the upcoming movie.

Comic-Con Scene Description

The scene begins at night with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) knocking on the door of her adopted father, Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour). Upon realizing her presence, Alexei hurriedly tidies up his room and freshens himself up. When Yelena greets him with, “Hi, dad.” She confides in him about her emptiness despite immersing herself in her work. During this heartfelt conversation, a montage shows the other Thunderbolts members, like Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, and Red Guardian, all experiencing a similar sense of emptiness. Yelena then starts to recruit Alexei to join the Thunderbolts.

The scene transitions to an intense fight sequence involving Ghost, Taskmaster, Yelena, and U.S. Agent as they break into a lab. Bob (Lewis Pullman) appears. Shadow ops agents are after them, revealing that someone wants them all eliminated. They quickly find themselves trapped, and realizing it’s a trap, they unite to discover who is trying to kill them. Yelena later meets with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and the scene includes glimpses of Bucky Barnes. The interactions among the team members evoke a vibe reminiscent of the Guardians of the Galaxy, filled with hilarious exchanges where they annoy each other.

The footage for Thunderbolts* promises to deliver a fresh and entertaining take on this team of misfit, misunderstood characters, combining heartfelt moments, intense action, and humor. With a star-studded cast and the creative vision of director Jake Schreier, Marvel fans and general audiences alike can look forward to this exciting new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,

Discover all the latest at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, 2025.