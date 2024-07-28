Comic-Con 2024: The Penguin Takes a Deeper Dive Into Gotham’s Underbelly

The next chapter of The Batman saga is almost here, with The Penguin set to debut on HBO in September. This new limited series will revolve around Colin Farrell’s portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew provided an exciting preview of what fans can expect. Here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin panel!

The Genesis of The Penguin Series

Director Matt Reeves shared that the idea for The Penguin series emerged while writing the script for The Batman. The script was becoming so extensive that Reeves envisioned a limited series to explore the story in greater depth. He describes the project as part of “The Batman epic crime saga.” Remarkably, Reeves still marvels at how Colin Farrell transforms into the Penguin with the help of makeup artist Mike Marino, whose prosthetics work was crucial in bringing the character to life.

Brand New Trailer

Colin Farrell’s Transformation and Inspiration

Farrell drew inspiration from previous portrayals of the Penguin by Burgess Meredith and Danny DeVito. He expressed his excitement and humility about entering the world of Gotham, noting the initial reactions to his makeup transformation. Farrell recalled being pitched the spinoff while filming The Banshees of Inisherin and impressed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc’s vision. Describing the Penguin as a “tasty” disaster of a character, Farrell’s enthusiasm was palpable.

Lauren LeFranc’s Vision

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc was inspired by a real-life corrupt mayor who, despite his flaws, was helpful to his community. She aimed to embrace Farrell’s comedic timing and warm the audience to his character. LeFranc found it thrilling to connect personally with such a wild character, enriching the series’ narrative.

A Week After The Batman

The series begins just a week after The Batman‘s events. Cristin Milioti, who stars in the series, watched the movie repeatedly and focused on immersing herself in the world of Gotham rather than the comics. Milioti also shared her childhood dreams of playing in the Gotham universe—especially as a villain.

No Heroes in Gotham

One of the series’ intriguing aspects is its exploration of morality. According to Reeves, there isn’t a definitive hero in this story. The show empathizes with its characters, even as they commit unspeakable acts. Reeves views the characters as custodians who bring new dimensions to their roles within a limited timeframe.

Introducing Victor

Rhenzy Feliz, who plays Victor, a streetwise kid whose life changes after meeting Oz, teased his character’s role. Feliz described getting used to seeing Farrell in prosthetics and how Victor’s relationship with Oz is an upside-down version of Batman and Robin.

The Dynamic Between Sofia and Oz

The series will also delve into Sofia Falcone and Oz’s complex relationship. Their history is tense, and their interactions will significantly impact Gotham’s future. Both characters are depicted as scrappy fighters, likening their relationship to a dance on a razor’s edge.

The Penguin promises to be a long-form exploration of Gotham’s underworld, offering a deeper dive into the characters and their motivations. With a week’s gap from The Batman‘s events, the series is set to unfold gripping drama and dark narratives, inviting viewers to see Gotham from a new perspective.

The Penguin hits Max on September 19th.