Brock Powell on Becoming Leatherface in Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story is a series that was on Netflix’s Top Ten for weeks. It stars Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) as Ed Gein, the killer who inspired films such as Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Even though Ed Gein is the focus of the series, it does jump to other dramatized scenes where viewers get to see the behind-the-scenes versions of Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Gunnar Hansen is known for playing Leatherface in the classic horror film, and in the Netflix series, he is portrayed by Brock Powell.

Spoiler Warning for the final episode of the series.

“We were all there together,” Powell said of the Cemetery scene with Leatherface, Buffalo Bill and Norman Bates. “And so we had our Tony Perkins. We had our Buffalo Bill. And then, obviously, the last little sprint there, that was all me. It wasn’t a stunt double. We were really running in the dark in the mask with the chainsaw. Max Winkler, who directed that episode, was sitting in the bed of a truck holding [the camera]. And it was fun. We were in a small town outside of Chicago in a real cemetery, which was insanely creepy at four in the morning, running through, screaming in a field.

“There were two things about it. It really felt like I won a contest. This really just felt like the perfect part for me. And the collaboration was so pleasant and fun, and throwing myself into it was just a dream. But on the other side, it did feel like a little bit of a redemption arc because Gunnar Hansen and the crew of the original film had such a terrible time filming famously in the heat and just kept going on. And so to be able to play Gunnar and get a good experience in there, that was really special too.”

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is now available to stream on Netflix.