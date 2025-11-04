Inside Tulsa King Season 3: James Russo on Stallone, Tarantino, and Gritty Roles

Tulsa King Season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+, and viewers will once again follow Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi and his crew as they grow their empire. However, it’s cutting in on another rival’s turf, with Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire, when they enter the liquor business. Not only does Manfredi have to worry about the Dunmires, but New York mob boss Quiet Ray, played by James Russo (Donnie Brasco), wants a piece of the pie.

“I had met Sly briefly over the years,” the actor tells Nerd Reactor. “You know, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I’ve been an admirer of his work for years. And you’ve got to block that out in the sense when you’re working with someone, you work with someone that you’ve seen for years and admire, and then you’re actually in the room with them working.”

In Season 3 Episode 6’s “Bubbles,” there’s an intense meeting between Manfredi and Quiet Ray. All hell breaks loose when someone fires at both of them.

“So it’s like a divide,” he added. “You have to put that aside and then get to work. But it was amazing. I mean, we were on the same page, and we’ve come from basically the same backgrounds. So there’s a connection there to start. And then during the scene, we improv a little bit and we tried this and that. I think it turned out to be a great scene.”

James Russo’s credits span decades, and he’s known for playing the tough guy and bad guy in films such as Donnie Brasco.

“Well, I think it’s good to find something in the character that’s not completely black and white,” Russo said. “You know, you are playing a human being, whether it’s evil or monstrous. But yeah, I try to find a human side in that character.”

The actor reflects on working with director Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained.

“He’s like a walking encyclopedia,” he said of the director. “It’s great when you’re working with someone who has an appreciation for cinema. You sometimes work with directors who you mentioned this movie, that movie. ‘I never saw that.’ ‘What about that movie?’ ‘I never saw that.’ It’s mind-boggling how ignorant some directors can be as far as the history of cinema. With Quentin, it’s amazing. I remember he was surprised that I knew because I love Mario Bava, the Italian horror director. I think he was shocked that I actually knew who Mario Bava was. That was great going back and forth on Bava movies.”

About Tulsa King Season 3

Synopsis: In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King Season 3 premiered on Sunday, September 21, 2025, on Paramount+.