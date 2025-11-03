Persona Live 2026: Awakenings Brings Japan’s Original Musicians to Hollywood for First U.S. Concert

The Persona Live Tour was a success in Asia, and soon, it will be headed to the U.S. with Persona Live 2026: Awakenings, the highly anticipated musical event for fans of the SEGA and Atlus video game franchise.

Persona Live 2026: Awakenings marks the first time the Persona Music Experience series is headed to the U.S. It will include the performers from Japan and debut at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Two shows will be held that day, with live performances from artists including:

Lyn Inaizumi: Singer of Persona 5 series

Azumi Takahashi: Singer of Persona 3 Reload

Lotus Juice: Rapper and vocalist of Persona 3 & Persona 3 Reload

Toshiki Konishi: Composer and guitarist from the Atlus Sound Team

For those who went to Anime Expo this year, fans were treated to special performances from Lyn Inaizumi at the Persona 5: The Phantom X panel and a special concert at The Novo.

Here are the details below:

When: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Where: Dolby Theater, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Ticket Sales:

Pre-Sale: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 10 AM PT

Public On-Sale: Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10 AM PT

More info available here: https://www.sega.com/persona-live-2026-awakenings-event-details