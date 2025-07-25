Brandon Routh on James Gunn’s Superman & His New Horror Role in Ick

John Nguyen

During The All-American Rejects performance at the Fandom Party during San Diego Comic-Con, a Spider-Man cosplayer made an appearance on the stage. The identity of the masked hero was revealed to be Brandon Routh, who is currently promoting his new horror comedy film, Ick.

Brandon Routh dressed up as Spider-Man at All American Rejects show at Fandom Party #brandonrouth #superman #spiderman #theallamericanrejects #ickmovie #sdcc

In Ick, Routh portrays Hank, a teacher who was once a star high school quarterback. However, his life turned upside down when he was injured, which led him to depression and staying in his hometown. Furthermore, the Ick is a living parasite that has infested the world, and it’s up to Hank to protect those he cares about.

“There are things that I go back still and I go, ‘Oh, I would have liked that scene back or I could have taken that meeting,'” Routh tells Nerd Reactor about how he relates to Hank in terms of regret. “I was worried. There are only a few roles that I didn’t take for fear of certain things. Ultimately, I think that had I done that, I was protected from some other greater thing that I didn’t see.”

One of Routh’s most popular roles was Superman in Superman Returns. With the hype surrounding the James Gunn-directed Superman, the actor praised the DCU film.

“I saw it the other day and I had a really wonderful time, Routh said. “I think it’s very exciting that Superman is back, and the energy of the movie is what I was hoping for. The love and appreciation for Superman, you can’t please everybody. I’ve done this. I have been down this road… Compared to Superman Returns, this is electronics and gadgets and technology. It’s a more sophisticated, sci-fi version of Superman. That is something we have never really seen before. And I think it was done in a great way.”

Ick and Superman are now available in theaters.

