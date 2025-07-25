DMC of Run DMC Headlines Magic: Spider-Man Night at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 kicked off with a spectacular fusion of hip-hop, pop culture, and gaming as Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of the legendary Run-DMC took the stage at the Magic: The Gathering’s Spider-Man preview night activation. Held at the Hard Rock Hotel, the event marked the first look at the highly anticipated Spider-Man set, and DMC’s electrifying performance set the tone for an unforgettable San Diego Comic-Con experience.

The hotel ballroom was transformed into a vibrant homage to Spider-Man’s New York City neighborhood, complete with comic book-inspired decor, and immersive experiences. Fans in attendance were able to get their hands on welcome decks and explore the new cards featuring iconic characters like Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Spider Gwen, Spider-Man 20999, and Venom. But the night’s highlight was undoubtedly DMC’s surprise performance, which brought a wave of nostalgia and energy to the packed venue.

Credit: Mike Villarreal/Nerd Reactor

DMC, one-third of the pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC, is no stranger to blending music with comic book culture. A self-professed comic book fan, McDaniels has long celebrated his love for superheroes, even launching his own comic book series, DMC, through his publishing company, Darryl Makes Comics.

During his performance, D.M.C. played hits like Tricky and Walk This Way, and spoke about his love for superheroes. Even know at the age 61, he still believes in superheroes and encouraged the crowd to continue to follow their dreams.

For those who missed the preview night, the Hard Rock Hotel activation runs through the weekend, offering more chances to dive into the Marvel x Magic universe. Marvel’s Spider-Man | Magic: The Gathering set, is slated for global release on September 26, 2025.