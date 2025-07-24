Disney+ Unveils First Teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 at SDCC 2025

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con were treated to a long-awaited glimpse into the next chapter of demigod drama as Disney+ premiered the first official teaser trailer for Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The teaser, which debuted during the show’s Hall H panel, offers a visually stunning and emotionally charged look at the adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s beloved series. And if this first look is any indication, the stakes are higher, the world is bigger, and the monsters are meaner.

What to Expect in Season 2

The teaser opens with a dire tone: Camp Half-Blood is under threat. The magical barrier protecting the sanctuary has been breached, and Percy Jackson, once again played by the commanding Walker Scobell, finds himself thrust into a perilous new quest. Flanked by the ever-resourceful Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and loyal satyr Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), Percy must journey into the infamous Sea of Monsters, a mythological Bermuda Triangle teeming with danger, to recover the Golden Fleece and save their home.

Also returning to the ensemble are standout supporting characters like Clarisse La Rue, who finally takes center stage in this book’s arc, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reprises his role as the witty and enigmatic Hermes. The teaser also reveals glimpses of new gods and monsters, as well as the return of the comedic yet eerie Gray Sisters. Additionally, Courtney B. Vance has officially taken over the role of Zeus, bringing gravitas and power to the king of the gods after the passing of Lance Reddick.

Disney+ confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on December 10, 2025. Fans can breathe easy knowing that the journey doesn’t end there; a third season, adapting The Titan’s Curse, is already in early development, with casting news for fan-favorite characters like Nico and Bianca di Angelo on the horizon.

This teaser delivers what fans hoped for: heart, heroism, and high-stakes mythological adventure. With upgraded visuals, deeper emotional arcs, and a story that plunges into darker waters, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is poised to not just ride the wave of its successful debut, but make a splash all its own.