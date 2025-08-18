5 Things We Need To See in Abbott Elementary Season 5

School is almost back in session for Abbott Elementary with season 5 kicking off on October 1st, and I can hardly contain my excitement. The critically acclaimed comedy returns to us with six shiny new Emmy nominations and I think this is the year it sweeps them all. With “appointment TV” becoming more and more rare these days, watching Abbott live each week is a true joy and I can’t wait to clear all of my Wednesday evenings for the foreseeable future once again.

While we eagerly await any nuggets of information about the new season, here is my wishlist of things I would love to see happen this school year.

Janine and Gregory Move in Together

Now that we’ve had a full year to experience their relationship (thank you for not dragging this out for the entire series), I would love to see how Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) work around each other’s quirks to share their first home and continue to expand Gregory’s palette beyond buttered noodles.

“Sea Barbara” Goes Viral

With the glimpses we’ve gotten of Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) letting loose, I know she thoroughly enjoyed her summer, and there’s no way she didn’t end up on camera at some point.

More of Zach (Larry Owens) in Any Possible Storyline

This is self-explanatory. Maybe he can be a rotating substitute teacher? Anything that makes Jacob (Chris Perfetti) spiral is a great option.

A Crossing Guard Role for Rich (@_dontcallmerich) from TikTok

I have been greatly enjoying the scenes Rich has written and performed on his page, and he’s more than earned the opportunity. He would also have the funniest chemistry with Tariq (Zack Fox).

The Biggest and Baddest A.V.A. Fest Lineup Ever

I want to see EVE, Meek Mill, and Boyz II Men on the lineup. Will they show up? It doesn’t matter! That’s the beauty of A.V.A. fest.

Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, October 1, at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.