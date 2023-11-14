The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Review – A Lukewarm Ballad

Many thought the franchise was over when The Hunger Games ended in 2015. Then, in 2020, Suzanne Collins wrote the prequel book to The Hunger Games called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It was only a matter of time before The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit the silver screen, much like its predecessors. However, with an all-star cast of young and veteran actors, would The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes surpass the original series?

While offering some intriguing moments, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is somewhat underwhelming. One of the film’s notable shortcomings lies in its approach to character development. Unlike the captivating personas in the original series, the characters in Songbirds often lack the depth and nuance that made the previous films so engaging. Coriolanus Snow’s journey, while attempting to be sympathetic, doesn’t evoke the same emotional investment as Katniss Everdeen’s did. Much of that has to do with the pacing of the film.

The pacing of Songbirds and Snakes is inconsistent, leading to moments of stagnation and abrupt shifts that disrupt the overall flow. Some scenes feel unnecessarily drawn out, contributing to a sense of monotony. At the same time, the movie ultimately does a 180 on the character. There’s no gradual progression into Snow’s turn into the character we find in the original series.

Also, for a prequel set in Panem, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes surprisingly falls short in world-building. While the retro sixties style production design is intriguing, the film fails to fully capture the oppressive atmosphere and societal intricacies that made the original trilogy so compelling. It feels as if it’s a missed opportunity.

Speaking of missed opportunities, we also had a few missed opportunities with the eclectic ensemble. Viola Davis’ portrayal of Dr. Gaul leaned heavily into an over-the-top and campy performance. As a result, it overshadows any potential threat Gaul could have had over our lead characters. Villains in The Hunger Games universe are at their best when they embody a chilling blend of charisma and malevolence. Unfortunately, Dr. Gaul seemed more like a caricature than a formidable force, weakening the tension and suspense.

Despite these complaints, Songbirds and Snakes is not without its merits. The performances of some cast members, particularly the hilarious and scene-stealing performance of Jason Schwartzman, inject moments of brilliance into an otherwise uneven narrative. Additionally, the film’s exploration of the early days of the Hunger Games and the origins of some aspects of the original series adds a layer of intrigue for fans.

Overall, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has its moments, it struggles to live up to the high expectations set by The Hunger Games franchise. Although it does improve on some issues with the book, those expecting the same level of depth and emotional resonance, the film may leave them longing for the impact of its predecessors.

Rating: 3/5 atoms

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17th.