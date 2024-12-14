Ben Schwartz Talks Sonic’s Growth in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the biggest Sonic movie yet with the arrival of Keanu Reeves as Shadow, a formidable foe to Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. Ben Schwartz reprises his voice as Sonic, Idris Elba returns as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnesse as Tails. In addition, Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik and his grandfather.

Schwartz has been playing Sonic for three movies, and he’s become very comfortable in the role of the blue hedgehog. In the third movie, he gets to convey more emotions portraying Sonic.

“I think doing these movies really gets you in the zone,” Schwartz tells Nerd Reactor. “I know exactly how Sonic would talk, how he would act with something, how would he react, how he’d improvise in the moment. I think one of the fun things about this movie is we tap into different emotions of Sonic. There are some moments with real anger, and him imparting wisdom, as opposed to, oftentimes, he’s one getting them from Tom. So I think it’s like watching him grow up a bit, but also being like the same goofy, fun Sonic.”

Schwartz’s stardom has grown bigger thanks to Sonic with fans bringing in toys and items for him to sign. It’s a world that he’s excited to be a part of.

“It’s crazy,” the actor exclaimed. “It’s It’s amazing. The biggest thing in terms of craziness is I’ll do an improv show, and every now and then there’ll be someone, like an autographed person asking for me to sign a Jean-Ralphio picture, like someone from the After Party. But ever since Sonic, so many people have toys and posters, and all of a sudden it becomes a whole different level of signing and pictures and stuff like that. But the most exciting thing of all, and it’s hard for me to even realize it, like we just had this huge premiere, it’s hard for me to connect that I really play Sonic sometimes. I’ll go to a theater and I’ll see people react, and I realize it is my voice that’s making them laugh or cry or feeling so pumped. I love that I get to be part of this. I love that I leave voice notes for kids, and watch them freak out and get so excited. It makes me feel like I’m in something way bigger than myself. And it’s, it’s beyond exciting.”

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 speeds into theaters on December 20, 2024.