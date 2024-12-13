Get Ready for Wednesday Season 2 with Holiday Gifts

Wednesday Season 2 wrapped production earlier this month in Ireland, and it will be headed to Netflix in 2025. The first season became an instant hit for the streaming service when it was released in 2022, bringing in old and new fans of The Addams Family. Starring as the titular character is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include Scream (2022) and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

For fans who can’t wait until the second season, there are many ways to celebrate and join in on the world of Wednesday, whether it’s through fun games or interesting reads. Check out our list of Wednesday merchandise that might pique your interest.

Clue: Wednesday

Clue is a classic murder mystery game where you and your friends try to find out who the murderer is, where the crime happened, and what weapon was used. The Op Games has teamed up with Wednesday for Clue: Wednesday.

In this version, you and your friends are students of Nevermore Academy in the Netflix series. Characters you can choose include Wednesday Addams, Enid Sinclair, Bianca Barclay, Ajax Petropolus, Eugene Ottinger and Yoko Tanaka.

Hyde is on the loose, and it’s up to the group to find out who the next victim will be, where Hyde will attack and what item will help take him down.

The game is recommended for ages 8 and up and lasts over 60 minutes with 2-6 players.

Clue: Wednesday is available on Amazon and The Op Site.

What Would Wednesday Do?

What Would Wednesday Do? Gothic Guidance and Macabre Musing from Your Favorite Addams Family Member is an unofficial book by Iphigenia Jones. (Yes, definitely a pen name if I ever saw one.) She is no stranger to writing about Wednesday since her other book is The Unofficial Wednesday Cookbook. What Would Wednesday Do? is similar to a Dear Abby advice column but with a darker twist as it guides readers through the shadows of life and is written in the sinister and morbid style of Wednesday Addams.

Learn tips on how to navigate unconventional relationships and family dynamics, find outfits for greeting local police officers when they inform you of your husband’s mysterious demise, personal growth through inner darkness, defy societal expectations, and more.

What Would Wednesday Do is available on Amazon.

Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday Addams

If you love Funko Pop! figures and are a fan of Wednesday, then the Wednesday Addams figure should be on your list. The figure features the character’s signature black hair and pigtails as she dons the Nevermore uniform.

Wednesday Addams Funko Pop! is available on Amazon.

LEGO Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room Playset

If you want to relive the series’ friendship between Wednesday and Enid, you can with the LEGO Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room Playset. This LEGO playset includes 750 pieces to create their dorm room on a rooftop with gargoyles, stained-glass windows, and more.

The Lego set is available on Amazon.

Wednesday: The Complete First Season Blu-ray

Of course, one of the best ways to experience the world of Wednesday Addams is by watching the first season all over again. Watch Wednesday’s adventures as she is enrolled in Nevermore Academy, a private high school for monstrous outcasts. She meets friends and enemies of all types who are part of the family of psychics, werewolves, vampires, gorgons and more.

Wednesday: The Complete First Season Blu-ray is available on Amazon.

About Wednesday

Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Tim Burton directed four of the episodes from the first season with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serving as the showrunners. It stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Puglsey Addams, and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.

Wednesday Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2025.