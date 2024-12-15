Eastern Condors (The Criterion Collection) – Blu-ray Review

Released in 1987, Eastern Condors is a standout entry in the storied career of Sammo Hung, one of Hong Kong cinema’s most celebrated martial artists and filmmakers. By the time this film was made, Hung had already established himself as a significant force in the industry, both as a comedic and action star. Known for his exceptional fight choreography and his ability to blend humor with jaw-dropping stunts, Hung took on a darker and grittier tone with Eastern Condors, drawing inspiration from Hollywood war films like The Dirty Dozen while infusing it with his signature style of martial arts action.

Set during the Vietnam War, Eastern Condors follows a group of Chinese/Vietnamese-American convicts tasked with a suicide mission to destroy an abandoned stockpile of U.S. weapons in Vietnam. In exchange for their freedom, the group must navigate a treacherous jungle filled with enemy soldiers, booby traps, and betrayals.

The film’s action choreography is nothing short of breathtaking. Each fight sequence is meticulously crafted, showcasing a perfect blend of martial arts skill and war-themed chaos. Whether it’s brutal hand-to-hand combat or high-stakes battles involving heavy artillery, Hung is adept at fully engaging the audience. The finale at the bunker is a masterclass in physical endurance and creativity. It still remains one of the genre’s most iconic set pieces. Practical stunts, long takes, and the focus on the fight choreography sets Hong Kong action cinema apart from the rest of the world.

The ensemble cast elevates the film further, with Hung leading a group that includes Yuen Biao, Yuen Wah, and Joyce Godenzi. Despite the fast-paced narrative, each actor shines in their role, bringing humanity and depth to their characters. Their camaraderie and sacrifice add emotional weight to the relentless action.

Overall, Eastern Condors is a triumph of action filmmaking, showcasing Sammo Hung’s talent both in front of and behind the camera. With its thrilling stunts, impeccable choreography, and memorable cast, this film has become a classic. Eastern Condors is a must-see if you’re a martial arts or action cinema fan.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Eastern Condors is available on Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Criterion had this to say about this release: “The 2K master was created from the 35mm original camera negative. The original monaural Cantonese soundtrack was assembled from the original Cantonese dialog, music, and effects stems by collectors dedicated to the proper presentation of Hong Kong cinema. Those collectors also provided the missing English and Vietnamese dialog elements from their holdings, and, with director Sammo Hung’s approval, reedited one line of English dialog to make it comprehensible.”

Criterion’s new 2K digital restoration is superior to what’s out there at the moment. The brightness is well-balanced without losing details or creating bloom in the highlights. The deep blacks add weight and realism to the image while keeping subtle shadows intact without losing detail. Colors are bright and well-saturated, with all primary and secondary hues looking natural and balanced. Aside from a few shots that could be slightly sharper, overall clarity and delineation are superb. The picture is immaculate, with no distracting digital corrections or visible flaws. Not to mention, the film grain is subtle and doesn’t overwhelm the frame.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Eastern Condors is available on Blu-ray with a Cantonese LPCM Mono track. The Blu-ray also features an English Dolby Digital Mono track if you’re watching the film’s dubbed version. The monoaural track is outstanding. The overall audio clarity keeps the track engaging and immersive, especially during the intense action scenes. Additionally, the dialogue is clear, sharp, and easy to follow, without muddiness or distortion. The track has no encoding problems, resulting in a clean and polished audio experience.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Eastern Condors hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

Audio commentary featuring film critic Tony Rayns

Export Version

Meet the Filmmakers

Sammo Hung on Eastern Condors

Yuen Wah on Eastern Condors

Eastern Condors: Live!

Teasers and Trailers

Features Assessment

In “Meet the Filmmakers,” Sammo Hung talks about the start of his acting career, his rise as an action star, and the making of Eastern Condors. He shares how King Hu influenced the action scenes in his films, including this one.

“Evolution of a Legend” further explores Sammo Hung’s life, focusing on his childhood and early work in the Hong Kong film industry. In “Sammo Hung on Eastern Condors,” he discusses what inspired the film and details its production. “Yuen Wah on Eastern Condors” features actor and stuntman Yuen Wah, who shares his experiences working on the movie.

The best part of the bonus features is “Eastern Condors: Live!” This onstage performance features many cast members and was filmed during the 1987 Miss Asia Pageant. Watching the actors perform live flips on stage—without using stunt doubles or cutaways—is exciting and showcases their talent and hard work.

Special Features Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Overall, Eastern Condors has rightfully earned its place as one of the finest examples of Hong Kong action cinema. It has been consistently praised for its relentless pacing, innovative fight choreography, and gritty yet thrilling tone. The film’s raw energy, memorable stunts, and dynamic ensemble cast have been celebrated as hallmarks of its enduring appeal. The quality of video and audio and the robust selection of new and legacy bonus features are excellent.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Eastern Condors hits stores on Blu-ray on December 17th.

This Blu-ray was provided by The Criterion Collection for review purposes.