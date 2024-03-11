Beetlejuice Heads to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, CA

2024 is a big year for Beetlejuice with Tim Burton returning to the franchise as the director of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to his 1988 film, Beetlejuice. Fans have been eating well since they will also get the chance to watch the devious ghost in person thanks to the live musical, Beetlejuice The Musical. The Musical. The Musical, which is currently touring nationwide.

The fan-favorite Beetlejuice musical comedy is headed to Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts from April 16-18, where Southern California residents will follow Lydia Deetz, a peculiar teenager, who encounters a recently deceased couple and the ghost-with-the-most who has a penchant for stripes. And for fans, expect a wonderful Day-O at the theatre.

The musical is based on the Tim Burton 1988 movie of the same name and features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect (King Kong) from the book by Scott Brown & Anthony King. It’s choreographed by Connor Gallagher and directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Warner Bros’ Toto) with music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kulul.

The tour stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Sarah Litzsinger as Delia, with Jackera Davis as Girl Scout, Abe Goldfarb as Otho, Hillary Porter as Miss Argentina, Kris Roberts as Maxine Dean/Juno and Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean. The cast also features Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Haley Fish, Haley Hannah, Matthew Michael Janisse, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Mateo Melendez, Drew Minard, Lee N Price, Larkin Reilly, Lexie Dorsett Sharp and CorBen Williams.

Beetlejuice The Musical. The Musical. The Musical tickets start at $49 and are available at https://www.scfta.org/events/2024/beetlejuice at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 16-18, 2024.

About Beetlejuice The Musical. The Musical. The Musical

Beetlejuice opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins’ scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway – following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE’s Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it continued to haunt Broadway through January 8, 2023.

Featured image courtesy of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions.