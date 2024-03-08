Netflix’s Damsel Is Dark and Intense, and Millie Bobby Brown Shines as the Princess (Film Review)

Damsel is a dark fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie, a princess in a small kingdom who reluctantly agrees to marry a prince to help her kingdom. Things are not what they seem, and her journey will take her into a dark cave as she fights for survival against a deadly dragon. Damsel is intense and gripping, and it was surprising to see how bloody and gory the film can get. Millie Bobby Brown goes all in as a princess who quickly learns how to survive.

Damsel feels epic in its opening and closing as we see shots of extravagant kingdoms and fancy dresses and outfits. However, the film shrinks its scope since the meat of the story is about a young woman trapped inside a cave and trying to escape the wrath of a fearsome dragon.

Elodie’s journey is very straightforward with a few twists here and there, and ultimately, the performance by Brown is pivotal since audiences will be following her for the majority of the time. While fans of Stranger Things are waiting for her return in the fifth and final season, Brown equally delivers as Elody. We go along for the bumpy ride as the young noblewoman uses her wit, coming up with clever ways to survive. Brown brings innocence, intensity, fear, and determination, providing a wide range of emotions.

Shohreh Aghdashloo has a unique and gravelly voice, and having played Assassin’s Creed Mirage last year, she was, without a doubt, the best performance in the 2023 Ubisoft action-adventure game. In Damsel, casting her as the voice of the dragon was a great choice, and I felt the menace in her voice. Plus her design and visual effects helped elevate her threat. The team has done a remarkable job of creating one of the scariest dragons I’ve seen, and Aghdashloo’s voice lends a duality of anger and loss.

The cast helps round out the medieval fantasy world with Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Elodie’s stepmother who is cautious about the marriage; Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, someone who seems charitable; Ray Winstone as the King, Elodie’s father who has a duty for his kingdom; Nick Robinson as Henry, the prince who is trapped inside his kingdom; and Brooke Carter as Floria, Elodie’s younger sister who loves the new lifestyle the new kingdom brings.

Damsel is dark, and it’s filled with intense and creepy moments. Millie Bobby Brown is the glue as the princess who has to adapt to survive, and she delivers another wonderful performance. The threat feels real thanks to Aghdashloo’s performance and the visual effects team.

Score: 4/5 Atoms

Damsel premieres on March 8, 2024, on Netflix.

Featured image courtesy of Netflix.