Dafne Keen’s Horror Film, Whistle, Gets a Teaser Trailer

Dafne Keen has been in two huge universes including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next year, she is embarking on a horrifying journey in Whistle, a film that follows a group of high school students and a cursed object that predicts their future deaths. The teaser trailer has been released by IFC Films, which you can check out below.

Synopsis: A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion.

Joining Dafne Keen are Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang, Jhaleil Swaby, Ali Skovbye, Percy Hynes White, Michelle Fairley and Nick Frost.

The film is directed By Corin Hardy and written by Owen Egerton.

Whistle hits theaters in 2026.