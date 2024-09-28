Batman Becomes First Superhero to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

On September 26, Batman became the first superhero to receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. He joins Batman icons including Adam West, Burt Ward, and co-creator Bob Kane. Jim Lee, the chief creative officer of DC Comics, was in attendance for the Batman Walk of Fame star ceremony along with Ward, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jason O’Mara (Justice League: War), Diedrich Bader (Batman: Caped Crusader), Hamish Linklater (Batman: Caped Crusader) and more.

Athena Finger, the granddaughter of Batman co-creator Bill Finger, was also in attendance.

“Finally feel like he’s gotten his due,” Lee tells Nerd Reactor. “How cool is it that a fictional character, been around for 85 years, finally gets a star on the Walk of Fame? It’s a huge honor. I think it’s a testament that he is a Hollywood icon, he’s a global icon, and I think it just solidifies that fact. So we’re really thrilled to celebrate Batman here on this amazing august day.”

“It was the character of Batman and Robin that created the opportunity for our television series,” Ward said. “It reached hundreds of millions of people a week. And now finally, the character joins Adam West (Batman) who had a star, and myself. I got my star in 2020.”

“I think it’s incredible that we broke history here today,” Baker exclaimed. “The fact that he’s the first superhero to get his star. If you’re going to give it to one superhero, absolutely he’s the best. I love that we got several generations of Batmen mentioned.”

The ceremony was held five days after 2024’s Batman Day.

Featured image: Batman Hollywood Walk of Fame Star with Jason O’Mara, Troy Baker, Burt Ward, Batman cosplayer, Tracy Posner, Hamish Linklater and Diedrich Bader. Photo credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor.