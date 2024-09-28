DC Studios Greenlights Bane and Deathstroke Villain Team-Up Movie

Ever since the premiere of The Penguin on MAX, there has been a lot of news swirling around the Batman franchise. Director Matt Reeves recently confirmed the script for The Batman sequel has been finished. Batman also celebrated his 85th anniversary, and the Caped Crusader even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Captain America: Brave New World screenwriter Matthew Orton has been penned to write a team-up movie featuring Batman foes Bane and Deathstroke.



The Batman villain Bane has already appeared in two Batman live-action films. He was played by Venom actor Tom Hardy in the final installment in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy and appeared in the campy Joel Schumacher film, Batman & Robin.

Deathstroke was previously played by Joe Manganiello in Zack Snyder’s DCEU. Originally, it was planned to have Manganiello as the main villain in Ben Affleck’s solo Batman film. He was also slated to have his own solo film directed by The Raid director Gareth Evans, but all those plans were scrapped once The Snyderverse was canceled.



We don’t have any word yet on whether this will take place within Matt Reeves’ The Batman or if this will be part of DC Studios head honcho James Gunn’s new DC Universe.



There is currently no official title or director attached to the project.



Source: THR