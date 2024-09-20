Warner Bros Studio Tour Celebrates 85 Years of the Caped Crusader on Batman Day

Batman Day is on September 21, 2024, marking the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader. Warner Bros Studio Tour is celebrating with a special event that includes a specialized Batman tour and a screening of Tim Burton’s Batman starring Michael Keaton on the WB backlot. Friends and families will be able to enjoy a night as they get to see original costumes, cowls and Batmobiles from the many Batman TV and films.

Guests can absorb a lot of Batman facts in a one-hour tour including seeing the shooting location of Adam West’s Batman series. Fans can then see the different costumes and Batmobiles used in the Batman films and shows including versions for Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson.

Here’s the information for the Batman Day Warner Bros Studio Tour:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

5:00 PM – Studio Tour

6:30 PM – Movie Screening

Location:

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505

Tour Duration:

1 hour guided studio tour focused on Batman plus a movie screening of Batman from 1989.

Ticket prices:

$89 each for age 5+.

Children under 5 years of age are not permitted on the tour.

For more info, visit https://www.wbstudiotour.com/news/celebrate-batmans-85th-anniversary/.