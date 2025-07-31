Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, and The Bad Guys 2 Cast Play ‘Good Guy or Bad Guy’

The Bad Guys 2, the sequel to the DreamWorks Animation comedy film, will be out in theaters this weekend. The heist movie follows Wolf, Shark, Piranha, Snake and Webs as they try to fit into society… that is until a group of female criminals ruin their lives.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to play a game of “Good Guy or Bad Guy” with the voice cast including Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Danielle Brooks and Maria Bakalova. Check out the video below!

One of the highlights was showing an image of Shadow, a character in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.

“Well, I mean, [Shadow] is hotter,” Awkwafina tells Nerd Reactor about the character when compared to Sonic.

Bakalova played Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and she lit up when seeing the image of Cosmo.

“I’m going to say good, because I get really hurt when somebody calls me a bad dog,” said Bakalova. “She’s a good dog.”

About The Bad Guys 2

Synopsis: In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

The returning voice cast includes Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs.”

Zazie Beetz is Governor Diane Foxington, with Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit.

The Bad Girls include Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

Pierre Perifel returns as the director, with Damon Ross as the producer. JP Sans is the co-director, who was the head of character animation in the first film. Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is the composer.

The Bad Guys 2 releases in theaters on August 1, 2025.