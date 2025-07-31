I Fell in Love With a Z-Grade Director in Brooklyn (Fantasia International Film Festival 2025 Review)

Ken’ichi Ugana’s I Fell in Love with a Z-Grade Director in Brooklyn is a sweet and low-key romantic comedy that doubles as a heartfelt ode to DIY indie filmmaking. It doesn’t try to reinvent the genre or aim for high drama. Instead, it leans into its modest setup with sincerity, charm, and just enough offbeat humor to keep things moving. The result is an affectionate little film about rediscovering passion — both creative and romantic — through the messy magic of making art with your bare hands.

The story follows Shina, a famous Japanese actress, stranded in New York. While stuck in the city, she meets Jack, an eccentric, ultra-passionate indie filmmaker who seems to live and breathe cinema. Despite barely understanding each other, Jack convinces Shina to star in his no-budget horror film, Love vs. Death. This scrappy, Hi8-shot production stars a cast of friends, duct-tape props, and pure creative energy. What follows is less about traditional romance and more about the quiet magic that happens when two wildly different people start to see the world through each other’s eyes.

Ugana’s film is straightforward in its intentions. There’s not much conflict, and the stakes stay relatively low. But that simplicity is part of the charm. The plot moves with a breezy rhythm, focused more on capturing moments of joy and wonder than building toward a dramatic payoff. Much of that wonder comes from Jack himself. His effervescent love for movies is infectious—not just for Shina, but for the audience, too. Watching him and his five-person crew cobble together a horror movie with whatever they can find is oddly inspiring. There’s something deeply human in the way they embrace creativity without pretense or polish.

As Shina spends more time with Jack and his crew, her view of what filmmaking is — and who it’s for — begins to shift. She’s used to big productions, rigid schedules, and an image-conscious industry. But through this strange, lo-fi adventure, she starts to find joy in the process again. That evolution isn’t spelled out in big monologues or sweeping moments. It’s quiet, gradual, and powered mainly by the genuine enthusiasm of those around her.

The leads are fun to watch, even if their chemistry isn’t explosive. Their dynamic feels a bit undercooked at times, likely due to the film’s shorter runtime. But what is there — awkward conversations, small gestures, and shared laughs — still feels believable. Ugana’s direction keeps things light and playful, while subtly reinforcing the idea that filmmaking, at its core, is about connection — between artists, stories, and the people watching.

Overall, I Fell in Love with a Z-Grade Director in Brooklyn isn’t out to change the rom-com playbook. Still, it’s an endearing tribute to the kind of movie magic that doesn’t need big budgets or studio backing. It’s a reminder that passion, creativity, and a little bit of heart can go a long way — on screen and off.

Rating: 3/5 atoms