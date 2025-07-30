SDCC 2025: Peacemaker Brings DCU Mayhem and Emotional Growth to Hall H

John Cena doesn’t need a reason to wear the Peacemaker outfit — but Comic-Con is definitely the place to do it. During the Peacemaker Season 2 panel at Hall H, the DC star showed up in full gear, ready to hype the crowd and celebrate the return of James Gunn’s raunchy, off-the-wall superhero series.

“This is where we’re supposed to do this,” Cena told fans, proudly donning his Peacemaker outfit once more. “I had to borrow this again. This one is not mine. This is a rental.” As always, Cena brought the laughs — but one behind-the-scenes tidbit had the crowd rolling. “James Gunn hates the ‘You can’t see me’ jokes,” Cena admitted, holding his helmet next to Gunn and mimicking the gag. “I love them. Nobody is next to James Gunn, it’s just a floating helmet! He’s so frustrated.”

Despite the jokes, Gunn had nothing but praise for his leading man. “For one of the most famous people in the world, he has no ego,” Gunn said. “He gets very silly on stage, but the truth is, John Cena turns in an amazing performance this season. I couldn’t believe how much he’s grown as an actor in two years. It’s really something to see.”

Season 2 picks up just a month after the events of Superman and leans even harder into Gunn’s newly unified DC Universe. The trailer, which debuted during the panel, shows Peacemaker discovering an inter-dimensional portal in his home — one that leads to a parallel Earth where they actually celebrate instead of mock him.

“Peacemaker’s going through a rough patch in life and thinks the grass might be greener on the other side,” Cena said. “That’s something people can relate to.”

Gunn echoed that sentiment, noting that he prefers characters who evolve — or fall apart — in interesting ways. “I don’t like when TV characters return the same every season. There’s growth, there’s regression. Peacemaker uncovered some of his demons in Season 1, and now the world still isn’t accepting him the way he is.”

Season 2 also turns up the dial on the weird and the wild. “It’s definitely not for kids,” Gunn warned. One scene was so outrageous that Steve Agee joked, “It’s insane we’re showing it on cable.” Cena gave a special shout-out to his character’s upgraded ride: “It’s a lumbering piece of machinery. It’s got torpedoes, speakers, and a cool paint job.”

The DCU connections are stacking up. The first episode features cameos from Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and their very wealthy backer, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). “But there’s a lot more as we go down the line,” Gunn teased. “We’re definitely a part of the DCU now.”

Frank Grillo returns as Rick Flag Sr. — this time, not just as a side character but as the main villain. Now leading A.R.G.U.S., the metahuman-monitoring agency, Flag is hunting down Peacemaker to avenge his son’s death. “He’s finally in a position to get his hands on him,” says Grillo.

And yes, the musical intro is back. Season 2 features an all-new opening number, new dance moves, and a brand-new track. Jennifer Holland got to live out a movie fantasy: “I did the lift from Dirty Dancing, and it was amazing,” she said. Even Grillo — reluctant dancer and resident tough guy — got in on the fun. “When I showed up, people thought it’d be funny to put my old soap opera face on T-shirts. Dancing was something I very reluctantly did, but it turned into me being the best dancer on stage.”

The second season of Peacemaker hits HBO Max on August 21st.