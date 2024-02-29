Avenged Sevenfold Immersive AmazeVR Concert ‘Looking Inside’ Now Available on Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest

Rock band Avenged Sevenfold has partnered up with AmazeVR to create an immersive concert experience in virtual reality. Today, the band’s VR concert “Looking Inside” is now available for Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest via the AmazeVR app.

The concert has a running time of 26 minutes and features the Avenged Sevenfold’s classic hits like “Hail to the King” and “Nightmare” and new favorites from the latest “Life is But a Dream…” album including “Nobody,” “Death,” and “Mattel.”

The technology that AmazeVR utilizes gives fans an intimate look as they can see Avenged Sevenfold performing via highly detailed live artist footage, VR and creepy visual effects and backgrounds. It’s a 180-degree experience where you can focus your attention on different members as if they’re performing a personal concert right in front of you.

“We’re giving Avenged Sevenfold fans a perfect moment frozen in time,” said Steve Lee, AmazeVR CEO and Co-Founder. “Our technology allows app goers to preserve and experience the highest quality and detailed performance over and over again. We knew that Avenged Sevenfold was the perfect choice to debut our rock genre, they are constantly challenging the norm, experimenting with new technology, all to prioritize connecting with their fans.”

The VR camera is placed close to the band members, so you can move your head around to focus on M. Shadows’ face as he sings, the drums sets of Brooks Wackerman, and the different guitars from Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance and Johnny Christ.

The VR space is an exciting time with the release of the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro, and Avenged Sevenfold is looking forward to using the technology again. As for what’s the next big technology, the band is still wrapping their heads around it.

“There’s a wall where my brain can’t comprehend what’s next at all,” said M. Shadows during the Q&A session of the launch event. “I know that all these things are taking something that we can already do and making them enhanced, but what are the things that we can’t do now? Is it to your own personal soundtrack? Is it AI music? With VR, I feel like I’m a human stuck in 2024 and I just can’t possibly take that next leap of what it is, so we will be happy taking the first little step that maybe creates a ripple to get to that next thing.”

At the launch event, the band invited 20 lucky fans from the Deathbats Club to get their first hands-on experience with the VR concert before everyone else. The club is a next-generation fan club and community built around Avenged Sevenfold with goodies including early ticket access, skip-the-line perks, exclusive merch, IP rights, meet n’ greet raffles, private events attended by the band and more.

Check out the video below and see M. Shadows surprising and interacting with fans as they experience the new VR concert.

Avenged Sevenfold is bringing their AmazeVR concert on the road during the “Life is But a Dream…” North American Tour concert via their VIP packages. Starting on March 6th, fans will get the chance to immerse themselves in the music with the performance of “Mattel” inside the VIP lounge.

This marks AmazeVR’s first time collaborating with a band and bringing the rock genre into its app. Avenged Sevenfold’s “Looking Inside” is now available on Apple Vision Pro and Meta App Lab. Other artists in the AmazeVR Concerts app include T-Pain, Megan Thee Stallion, Zara Larsson and UPSAHL.

One song is available for free per artist, and you can get the entire concert for the exclusive launch price of $12.99.